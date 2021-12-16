Damian D’Silva's Rempapa is a treat of new flavours and old favourites

One of my favourite chefs is Damian D'Silva, and there’s no better way to kick off Weets Eats on tnp.straitstimes.com than to introduce his new restaurant of old dishes.

He is a Masterchef Singapore judge and he cooks some of the most comforting, sigh-inducing heritage dishes I've tasted.

I don't usually do repeats because I like to check out new eateries, but I have repeatedly returned to some of D'Silva's other restaurants.

I would have returned to Rempapa immediately if it had not been booked till the end of December. The earliest slot I could get is for January.

Rempapa is D'Silva's latest, after the surprise closing of Kin.

While he is known for his Eurasian and Peranakan dishes, he has expanded his repertoire here.

The menu is huge - Breakfast/Brunch, Lunch, Afternoon Tea, Bar Snacks, Drinks, and Dinner - and expanding, with flavours drawn from the Singaporean experience. So expect influences from all corners of the island.

I had the chance to try some of his dishes during a media preview.

The Sri Lankan Chicken Curry with String Hoppers ($16) from the stellar Breakfast/ Brunch menu is a winner because of its deep flavours.

The chicken is tender but the real draw is that delicious curry.

Also excellent is the Stir-fried Chee Cheong Fun ($13). It's a good mix of salty and savoury. It's created by a chap called Ah Seng, who was inspired by a Penang version of the dish.

While the Nasi Lemak with fish or chicken ($17) looks promising, it didn't work for me.

I like my nasi to be as lemak as it can be; this was rich but it just misses the finish line.

The absolute gem from the Brunch/Lunch menu is the Seafood Curry Mee ($18).

Again, the curry wins. It has lots of umami, with creaminess coming from coconut milk. Best of all, you can add cockles to it for a small sum. It is so difficult these days to find anything with cockles, so enjoy this.

The Dinner menu consists of more of the chef's signature dishes, so there is less discovery here but lots of satisfaction.

One new dish is the Fried Nyonya Fish Cake ($18).

This Peranakan dish looks like an unappetizing dense brick but each bite yields plenty of flavours. It is a filling addition to your meal too.

You cannot eat at D'Silva's without trying the rendang, especially the Lamb Rendang ($38). The meat has a sweetness that works well with the spiciness of the sauce.

And as always, the kuehs are worth the calories.

The Kueh Platter (from $6) is a good mix and each item is good. You may even want to buy some of them home. The kuehs come in limited quantities, so grab them while you can.

There is a lot to choose from, but does the variety dilute his brand?

Yes, there is no denying it does. It feels almost like a foodcourt in a restaurant. But it gives us the opportunity to eat beyond his signatures - and that is always a treat.

Rempapa

#01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ

Reservation: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/rempapa

Weekdays: Breakfast (10.30am to 12pm); Lunch (noon to 3.30pm); Afternoon Tea & Bar Snacks (3.30pm to 6pm); Dinner (6pm to 10.30pm)

Weekends and public holidays: Brunch (9.30am to 3.30pm); Afternoon Tea & Bar Snacks (3.30pm to 6pm); Dinner (6pm to 10.30pm)