Festive feasting continues with great buys

SWISSBAKE

Bakes by Halal certified Swissbake are now available in three Caltex stations (Lorong Chuan, East Coast, and Chong Pang) and a fourth from February 2022 (Clementi), with a fourth opening in February 2022. It is also available via GrabFood, Deliveroo and FoodPanda.

Some items to try include the bestseller Abend Brot ($6.30), the Double Chocolate Tea Cake ($8.90) and Egg Mayo Croissant ($3.80).

And till Dec 31, get a “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” on all a-la-carte items (except waffles and whole cakes) when you buy it from these Caltex stations. For more information, visit www.swissbake.com.sg.

SUSHI TEI

Maguro Trio Temari PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

Those who miss Japan has an option - Sushi Tei brings you winter food, from A5 Sakura Snow Wagyu to tarabagani.

Highlights include the Maguro Trio Temari ($13.80), A5 Snow Wagyu Steak ($34.80, the striploin steak is pan-fried, then covered in a special sauce), and Tarabagani Mentaiyaki ($23.80).

To get more information and store locations, visit www.sushitei.com.

SOUP RESTAURANT

Samsui Ginger Chicken PHOTO: SOUP RESTAURANT

You've been seeing the #2021Rewind clips on TikToks all week, and this is the restaurant version: Soup Restaurant’s Best of 2021 set ($138, good for four) consists of the most popular dishes from Soup.

Items include classics such as Samsui Ginger Chicken, Mui Choy Braised Pork Belly with Butterfly Buns and Chinatown Egg Fried Rice. It also comes with soup of the day and bottled homemade chrysanthemum tea.

The online-only set is available till Jan 9 via https://order.souprestaurant.com.sg/en_SG/.

TSM

The Super Manual PHOTO: TSM

It looks like a sci-fi movie but now, you can have robots make your coffee.

The Super Manual, developed by local robotics and food automation start-up, Ross Digital, will have baristas conduct daily calibration of the system before TSM takes over the chore. You can witness this for yourself at Ion Orchard (#B1-14) till Jan 30. You can try to create your own latte art and 230 cups of free coffee (Expresso, Long Black and Latte) will be given out daily.

Tesula

Terra PHOTO: TESULA

Tesula is currently trending as the way to enjoy somaek (soju and beer cocktail), thanks to the Jinro Chamisul Fresh and the new-in-Singapore Terra, a clean and crisp Korean lager. The name is loosely coined from a combination of ‘Terra’ and ‘Chamisul’, and is now available in Singapore.

House of Amber Nectar is the sole authorised importer and you can visit Amber Nectar’s official store on Shopee and Lazada to purchase both products.

To make it easier, there is also a Tesula bundle with three cans of Terra and a bottle of Chamisul. It's at $22.90 but till Feb 28, you only pay $19.90.