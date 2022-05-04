 Treat mums to cakes this Mother's Day, Latest Weets Eats News - The New Paper
Treat mums to cakes this Mother's Day

Treat your mum to cakes this Mother's Day.
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
May 04, 2022 07:18 pm

Cakes are always right for an occasion such as Mother’s Day because sweets can be a great way to show how much your mother has sweetened your life.

There are lots of offerings in the confectionery department. Everything looks good, don’t they? But here are some deliciously pretty ones to try.

Just remember to order them immediately. Otherwise, you’ll have to start baking your own this Sunday.

Pretty In Pink 

The Marmalade Pantry’s Pretty-In-Pink Petite Cake ($24) is an online exclusive that is a great personal gift.

This 3-inch tiered cake features a vanilla sponge cake frosted with baby-pink buttercream, piped with mini heart-shaped icing, and topped with a strawberry and a purple yam macaron. 

Order from delivery.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/en_SG.

Chocolate or Strawberry?

At Paul, there are two cakes to choose between - the fraisier with fresh strawberries, and the craquant with chocolate mousse at $68 each (each cake yields six to eight slices).

It comes with an edible garden of made-in-France mini macarons as well as fresh berries for that extra pizazz.

Order from www.paul-singapore.com/ordering/

ENDURING AND ETERNAL

Breadtalk has two options this Mother’s Day.

The fruity Enduring Love features raspberry rose coulis, strawberry mousse, and cake pudding sandwiched between pink chiffon cake; while Eternal Love has a filling made with Dajia yam from Taiwan, and layered between yam chiffon cake.

Both cakes are at $40.80 each, or $6.90 a slice.

You can buy them at all Breadtalk shops or online at www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop.

Nothing humble about this

Online bakery Humble Bakery has something special for Mother’s Day. 

Its Strawberry Rose Burnt Cheesecake ($57) is a cheesecake accentuated with rose water, topped with rose red-hued handmade strawberry jam.

Inside, the creaminess comes from four kinds of cheese.

You can also get a bundled set ($73.80) comprising the cake and the So Mochi Joy Box. This is available till May 8 at www.humblebakery.sg.

Coffee and cake

Aroma Coffee - the sister brand of Aroma Truffle - and home bakers Ree and Mummy have combined their talents to offer a special Mother’s Day bundle.

You can get a Coffee with Biscoff Bundle ($68). In this bundle are six flavours of Spreeze (a combination of specialty coffee and artisanal tea), and a 6-inch Creamy Caramel Biscoff Cheesecake.

The Coffee with Chocolate Bundle 2 ($78) bundle consists of six flavours of Spreeze and a 6-inch Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with an Oreo base crust and hazelnut ganache.

Order from www.drinkaromacoffee.com.

OLD IS GOLD

For mothers who prefer a more traditional sweet, Old Seng Choong offers a new item - Mummy’s Pastry ($52.80).

This is a spin on the classic treat, tau sar piah. It is made from low-gluten Japanese flour and pork lard, hand-rolled to get a flaky texture.

It is sold in a set of eight individually-packaged pieces of the same flavour or with four assorted flavours (two pieces each). The flavours are Kyoto Yuzu Bird’s Nest, Red Dates with Bulgaria Rose, Iberico Ham with Shallot Oil, and Black Truffle Salted Egg.

Order from www.oldsengchoong.com, or head down to the retail stores located at Clarke Quay Central and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

