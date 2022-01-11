Man who fractured 74-year-old cleaner's cheek and broke his dentures jailed 9 weeks

Lim Tin Soon had sat in an area in Punggol Bus Interchange reserved for bus drivers to have his meal.

Enraged when an elderly cleaner told him that he could not sit in an area reserved for bus drivers, the man hit him and threw the food tray to the ground.

The 74-year-old victim suffered a fractured cheek, brokendentures and began bleeding from the mouth.

Lim Tin Soon, 60, was sentenced to nine weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 11) after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Lim, a Singaporean, could not find a seat to have his breakfast at a canteen in Punggol Bus Interchange on Dec 23, 2020.

He then sat in an area reserved for bus drivers to have his meal.

When told him that he could not eat there, Lim flew into a rage and acted aggressively by hitting the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryont Chin told the court: "The force of his hit was so great that the victim immediately fell onto his back and was only able to get up with assistance."

Video footage of the attack was played in court.

LTA Transport Ambassador Lim Tuck Keong, who was also at the canteen, called the police when he saw the assault.

The victim was sent to Sengkang General Hospital and was given seven days medical leave.

Lim has made full restitution of the victim's medical expenses which cost around $145.

Seeking a sentence of 10 to 12 weeks' jail for Lim, DPP Chin said Lim had brazenly attacked the victim in a public place.

"The victim, who is a vulnerable elderly man, gave him no provocation and was only doing his job."

The prosecutor added that Lim showed a lack of remorse as he had ran away after committing the offence.

Lim's lawyer Jasmine Dhanaraj from Clifford Law said he had acted on the spur of the moment and his offences were out of character. "My client's actions were not premeditated and he is deeply remorseful."

For voluntarily causing hurt to the victim, Lim could have been jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.