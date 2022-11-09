MoneyFM 89.3 DJ Elliott Danker to step in the ring for charity

This will tick another achievement off Elliott Danker's bucket list when he competes on Nov 24 for charity.

After fulfilling his goal of attaining a university degree in March, MoneyFM 89.3 Morning Show anchor Elliott Danker will tick another achievement off his bucket list when he competes in The Ring White Collar Boxing Show on Nov 24 for charity.

The event is organised by The Ring Boxing Community and Danker, 40, will be up against The Ring’s amateur boxer Danny Susanto in the middleweight Under-75kg category at Marquee Night Club.

A women’s featherweight U-53kg fight will also take place and 30 per cent of sales from general admission tickets will go to the Halogen Foundation Singapore. The foundation helps youth through leadership and entrepreneurship programmes and upholds values that resonate with Danker.

He said: “I’m glad that (The Ring Boxing Community Singapore and I) are helping the Halogen Foundation because we believe that education and sport go a long way in good character building.

“Education is... a foundation of your character. It gives you the tools you need to get through whatever finish line you set for yourself.”

Danker attained a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast media production from Teesside University under the Management Development Institute of Singapore in March.

He said: “(I’m) someone who could not afford to pursue his degree when he was younger. Attaining my degree at the age of 40 was about not giving up, finishing a life goal, but also having a ‘never too late’ attitude.

“These attributes come from character building, which is among the values that the Halogen Foundation shares.”

He picked up boxing a year ago and decided to train for the challenge in July. He is looking forward to testing his limits at the event and hopes to inspire youth to keep pursuing their dreams, no matter the challenges they face.

He said: “Fighting in the white-collar event is not just about a fitness goal, it represents a huge mental challenge.

“I’m not a full-time fighter and I have my own career demands to attend to. It takes a huge amount of discipline to train and be fight-ready.”

Tickets are available at str.sg/elliottdankerboxing.