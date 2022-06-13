Tesla lays off Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of global job cuts

The plan is for Tesla's Hong Kong office to oversee the operations in Singapore.

Tesla Singapore's country manager has been laid off as part of global job cuts that chief executive Elon Musk has warned about in recent weeks over worries about a coming recession.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Mr Christopher Bousigues said: "Tesla announced a 10 per cent of workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today.

"Am proud to have been the company's first country manager in South East Asia, and establishing the business in Singapore."

The Straits Times have reached out to Mr Bousigues for comment.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk had warned its employees that he could cut 10 per cent of jobs worldwide at the electric carmaker.

In an email to his employees, Mr Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by as it has become "overstaffed in many areas".

The billionaire had previously told staff to return to the workplace or leave as he warned about the risks of recession.

As at the end-2021, Tesla employeed about 100,000 people worldwide, reported Reuters.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told ST that Tesla Singapore will not have a country manager after Mr Bousigues' role was chosen to be eliminated.

The plan is for Tesla's Hong Kong office to oversee the operations in Singapore.

Mr Bousigues, who moved to Singapore to take up the role last year, said in his post: "In the past year, the team and I built the business from the ground up, made the Model 3 a common sight in the Singapore car landscape, set up two showrooms, one service center (that I affectionately call the Jewel of Asia), developed a network of seven superchargers across the island, and successfully launched Model Y yesterday with overwhelming response."

He also thanked the people who have supported him, adding: "When something like this happens, you wonder what is the best course of action, and whether to remain discreet or even silent about it. Ultimately that is not how I am built. Transparency and honesty are non-negotiable to me, so sharing this news felt like the right thing to do with my network.

"I profoundly believe that when a door closes, a gate somewhere else opens."

Data from the Land Transport Authority showed there were 924 Tesla registered last year(2021). In the first five months of this year, Tesla registered 190 vehicles.