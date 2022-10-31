Tony Fernandes resigns as group CEO of AirAsia X

Mr Tony Fernandes was redesignated group CEO of AAX only in July this year.

KUALA LUMPUR - Tony Fernandes has resigned from his position as the group chief executive officer of AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) on Monday, citing other commitments.

No appointment of a replacement was immediately announced.

AAX, the medium- and long-haul service of budget airline AirAsia, had redesignated Fernandes as group CEO in July 2022. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK