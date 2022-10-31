Tony Fernandes resigns as group CEO of AirAsia X
KUALA LUMPUR - Tony Fernandes has resigned from his position as the group chief executive officer of AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) on Monday, citing other commitments.
No appointment of a replacement was immediately announced.
AAX, the medium- and long-haul service of budget airline AirAsia, had redesignated Fernandes as group CEO in July 2022. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now