Ricky Martin denies allegations of incest and domestic abuse of nephew

The Puerto Rican singer faces 50 years in prison for domestic violence charges filed by his nephew.PHOTO: AFP
Suzanne Sng
Jul 17, 2022 05:26 pm

Latin pop king Ricky Martin has denied allegations of a sexual relationship with his nephew.

His lawyer, Mr Marty Singer, said in a statement to People magazine last week: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

The Puerto Rican singer, 50, faces 50 years in prison for domestic violence charges filed by his nephew.

Mr Singer added: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.

"We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

This new allegation came a week after a judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against the singer, but reports said the police failed to locate Martin in the upscale neighbourhood he lives in.

While the person who filed for the restraining order was not named by the authorities, Spanish media outlet Marca reported that Mr Eric Martin, the singer's brother, revealed him to be Ricky Martin's nephew.

At the time, Ricky Martin, one of Latin pop's most influential musicians known for global hits such as Livin' La Vida Loca (1999) and She Bangs (2000), said on Twitter: "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterises me.

"Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart."

