10 hostesses at a nightclub nabbed, one tests positive for Covid-19

A total of 28 individuals are under investigation following a police check on a nightlife establishment at Sim Lim Square on Wednesday night (Feb 9). This includes 10 women who were arrested.

The group was found within the nightclub's premises when the police conducted a check at around 9.35pm.

"Among these 28 persons, 10 women, aged between 24 and 48, believed to be hostesses of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities, were allegedly found to be intermingling and providing companionship to the establishment’s patrons within the premises," said the police.

"One of the women also tested positive for Covid-19 using an Antigen Rapid Test (ART)."

All 10 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The police are investigating the group of 28 for their alleged non-compliance with safe management measures.

Two men, aged 34 and 61, were also identified as the purported operators of the nightlife establishment.

They are being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, as well as multiple breaches of safe management measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, such as their purported failure to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, to ensure group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings and for permitting the display of film and video recordings within the premises.

The police said they will continue to maintain a high tempo in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities.

They added: "Members of the public and businesses are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.

"The police have zero tolerance for those who blatantly disregard the law and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who flout the prevailing safe management measures."

For noncompliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000. The offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.