10 ways to prepare your child for Primary 1

If your child starts Primary 1 in 2023, there is still time to better prepare him or her for the experience.

Greenwood Primary principal Tricilia Chua suggests 10 ways parents can prepare children for the next phase of their education.

1. Share experiences

Parents can share their own memorable primary school experiences, or get the child’s elder siblings or relatives to share theirs. This will get children excited about the journey they are going to embark on.

2. Establish routines

Set a schedule for sleeping, waking up and getting ready for school. Familiarise children with the commute to and from school, using pocket money and packing their school bag and belongings. Putting in place a routine will reduce the child’s anxiety.

3. Build social skills

Encourage children to make new friends, speak kind words and be inclusive. This can start with the greeting of a neighbour in the lift or thanking the cleaner of the housing estate.

Parents can also develop social and emotional skills in their children by teaching them how to take turns and manage emotions and behaviours.

They can model how to say hello to a new friend at school, or show examples of good behaviour, such as saying “please” and “thank you”.

By modelling positive behaviour, parents can also help children develop self-control and manage emotions when losing a game or not getting what they want.

4. Get the child ready to buy food in the canteen

Role play to get the child familiar with buying food.

Parents may also consider packing recess snacks for children who may be too shy or have difficulties managing in the first few days. Most children will be able to buy their own food independently after a week or so as they get used to the routine.

Mr Anthony Lim, 43, his wife Ting Chew Ping, 38, their son Windsor Lim, 10, and daughter Leanne Lim, seven. They prepared Leanne for Primary 1 in 2022 by teaching her how to use money to buy food in the canteen. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Parent Anthony Lim, 43, whose younger daughter, Leanne, seven, was in Primary 1 in 2022, said he focused on preparing her to be more independent before she entered primary school, telling her in advance that she would need to buy her own food during recess.

“We taught her about using money and buying food from the canteen, and the different cash denominations.

“She now has a new habit of saving her allowance and has adjusted nicely to primary school,” said Mr Lim, a creative lead who handles design work at The British Club.

5. Nurture positive learning attitudes

To cultivate children’s interest and excitement in learning, parents can encourage them to look around and ask questions.

This will help the children observe their surroundings. Children should not be afraid to ask questions about how things work or why things happen. If parents do not have the answers, they can explore and learn something new together with their children.

6. Go beyond the comfort zone

Parents can encourage and challenge children to try different things beyond their comfort zone and provide support only when necessary.

7. Celebrate efforts

Parents should also make it a point to celebrate children’s efforts, and not just achievements. This will help them stay motivated and keep trying and working at a task.

8. Have daily conversations

Speak to children about their concerns regarding school. Parents can work out a solution together with their children. It is also a chance to reassure the children.

9. Build self-help skills

Parents can teach their children skills such as how to go to the toilet independently.

Encourage them to ask for help when needed. Teach them when to ask for help, how to do so and whom to approach, for example, teachers or classmates.

Provide opportunities for them to perform tasks such as changing their clothes and cleaning up after an activity. Developing these practical skills early can help to inculcate an attitude of independence and give children more confidence in a new environment.

10. Nurture focus

Parents can help children learn to stay focused and follow instructions with simple activities which require them to pay attention and participate actively, for example, simple baking or doing a puzzle.

While going to Primary 1 in a new environment may be daunting to a young child, parents can make the transition a smoother one by being encouraging and supportive, said Mrs Chua.