10 years' jail for Gurkha cop who misappropriated over $5m from own community

A sergeant with the Gurkha Contingent of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) misappropriated $5.4 million from people in his community and used some of the money to place bets on remote gambling sites.

The bets, which included winnings he might have rolled over, totalled nearly $40.8 million - the largest amount to date involving a punter linked to unlawful gambling activities.

Bikash Gurung, now 36, had told his 196 victims that he could remit monies to Nepal at favourable exchange rates.

But he only sent around $211,000 back to their home country.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Jeremy Bin and Cheng You Duen described the case as one of the most heinous scams perpetrated in recent history.

Bikash, who has been suspended from service from Sept 24, 2018, took between $2,000 and $240,000 from each victim.

"These monies were absolutely necessary to provide basic necessities such as healthcare, education, food and shelter for the victims' families in Nepal.

"Their lives, and the lives of their families for generations to come, have been irrevocably damaged by virtue of the accused's offences," said the prosecution.

On Wednesday (July 20), Bikash was sentenced to 10 years' jail after he pleaded guilty to 25 counts of criminal breach of trust and nine charges involving unlawful gambling activities.

Another 188 charges were considered during sentencing.

Bikash was known among his friends in the Gurkha Contingent as someone who could reliably remit monies to Nepal at favourable rates.

But in 2016, he incurred significant losses from gambling heavily on football matches.

To fund his gambling habit, he leveraged on his reputation in remitting money.

He said he would accept Singapore dollars from his customers and use the cash to buy goods which would then be transported to Nepal.

Bikash claimed the goods would be sold by businesses there at higher prices and the proceeds would be transferred to his customers' families.

"When the monies were not remitted within the time frame promised by the accused, some of the victims questioned him.

"To avoid arousing the victims' suspicion for the delay, and to convince future victims that his scheme was legitimate, the accused remitted portions of the money owed to these victims," said the prosecution.

The largest sum of $240,000 came from a retired officer who had entrusted the amount to Bikash between December 2017 and April 2018.

The victim had intended to give $58,000 to his family there for their living expenses and invest the rest in a project in Nepal.

When the monies were not delivered, the victim contacted Bikash who said delays in the shipment of goods were to blame.

Another victim took a loan of $50,000 against his future income to help his sick mother back home.

He transferred the whole amount to Bikash on April 9, 2018 but after three months, approached the disgraced officer who saidhe used the money to buy expensive watches to be sent to Nepal.

The victim was told to wait another month.

Between Dec 18, 2017 and June 30, 2018, Bikash used the money entrusted to him on an unlawful remote gambling service using two different accounts.

His offences came to light when an operations manager from the contingent made a police report in September 2018.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the SPF said that it has started internal action against Bikash, adding: "We deal with officers who break the law severely."