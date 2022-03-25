100 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation, drugs worth $382,000 seized

Packets of Ice and various drug paraphernalia seized near Boon Lay Place in a CNB operation on March 16, 2022.

Cannabis and Ice seized from a residential unit in Bukit Batok East Ave 6 on March 21, 2022.

Cannabis, Ice and Erimin-5 tablets seized from a residential unit in Jalan Damai on March 16, 2022.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide bust between March 14 and 23, seizing drugs with a street value of about $382,000.

In a statement on Friday (March 25), CNB said that about 279g of heroin, 404g of 'Ice', 6,308g of cannabis, 237g of ketamine, 2g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), more than 709g of 'Ecstasy' tablets, 197 Erimin-5 tablets, 19 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps and 200ml of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) were seized during the operation.

The operation covered areas such as Choa Chu Kang, MacPherson, Sengkang and Tampines, and the youngest offender arrested was a 16-year-old Singaporean male.

In one of the operations on March 16, CNB officers had to use force to enter a 57-year-old Singaporean man's flat in Boon Lay Place when he refused to comply with the officers.

CNB added that before the man's arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been thrown out of the window.

The officers seized four packets containing 'Ice' and various drug paraphernalia from that flat. They alsorecovered a small packet stained with 'Ice' and drug paraphernalia later.

On the same evening, police arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean man in Jalan Damai area for suspected drug-related offences and the CNB was alerted.

A total of about 37g of 'Ice', 3,026g of cannabis and 122 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the flat. Various drug paraphernalia, seven knives, a chopper, an airsoft gun and cash amounting to $5,580 were also seized.

The next day, the man was escorted to his residence in the vicinity of Bedok North Road area and more drug paraphernalia and another airsoft gun were found.

Knives and airsoft guns found in room cabinets and under the bed of residential units in the vicinity of Jalan Damai and Bedok North Road. PHOTOS: CNB On March 21, a 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Bukit Batok East Ave 6 and a total of about 23g of "Ice" and 220g of 'Ecstasy' tablets were recovered from him.

He was later escorted to his flat in the same area where the police found more drugs, weighing scales and packaging materials. A 40-year-old woman was also arrested at the lift landing of the block.

CNB officers also found drugs and various drug paraphernalia in the man's vehicle.

On the islandwide operation, AC Lim Fung Suan, director of Enforcement Division Sector 2, said: "Our officers have put in a lot of hard work to bring drug offenders to justice, even amidst dangerous and unpredictable situations involving offenders who may turn violent against them.

"At CNB and the Home Team, we believe that drugs have no place in Singapore, and we are committed to keep our streets safe from drugs."

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.