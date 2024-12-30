101-year-old man shakes hands with family before dying on Christmas Day

Mr Dong Shizhu led a healthy life and would cycle to and from church every week until he was 90 years old.

Mr Dong Shizhu and his family during his birthday celebrations last month.

A 101-year-old man shook hands with every family member before dying peacefully at his home in Kovan.

Known for his active lifestyle and close-knit family, Mr Dong Shizhu died on Christmas Day, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Kinmen, Taiwan, and was the youngest of four children.

Mr Dong moved to Singapore at the age of 16 and worked as a boatman and laborer in his early years.

His granddaughter, 36-year-old business developer Dong Peiyi, shared fond memories of her grandfather at his wake

“He was always physically strong, most probably because of the hard labor he did in his youth,” she told Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Dong lived with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in a multi-generational household. Every Saturday evening, extended family members would gather at his home for dinner.

Two months before his passing, Mr Dong became bedridden due to age-related frailty.

Despite this, he remained mentally alert and aware of his surroundings.

On Christmas Eve, the family celebrated the festival together, cherishing what would become their final moments with him.

The next afternoon, Mr Dong’s breathing began to slow down.

Family members rushed to his side, where he surprised them with a final gesture of love and connection.

“He opened his eyes, looked at each of us and held everyone’s hand,” Ms Dong recounted. “After that, he left us peacefully.”

She added Mr Dong led a disciplined lifestyle, which allowed him to maintain good health throughout his life.

"He had a simple and healthy diet, avoiding fried foods. He loved eating sweet potato porridge, steamed fish and vegetables, and would often drink ginseng tea."

Mr Dong was an avid cyclist who regularly rode several kilometres from his Kovan home to a church in Ang Mo Kio for Sunday service, a routine he continued until the age of 90.

His granddaughter shared that he stopped cycling only after he got lost on one occasion. "Since he didn’t want to trouble others, he decided not to ride anymore."