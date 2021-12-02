Singapore

1,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; weekly infection rate up slightly at 0.70

1,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; weekly infection rate up slightly at 0.70
The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 267,150.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Dec 02, 2021 11:20 pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,101 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 2), down from 1,324 on Wednesday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.4 per cent, down from 59.7 per cent on Wednesday, said the MOH in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.70, up from 0.67 on Wednesday.

This is the 20th day in a row that the growth rate is below one.

Nine people aged between 56 and 99 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

MOH "strongly encouraged" this group to opt for an mRNA vaccine for their third dose.
Singapore

Fully vaccinated: Must get 3rd jab for Sinopharm, Sinovac

Related Stories

2 imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore test preliminarily positive for Omicron variant

1,239 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU utilisation rate up at 58.5%

Suspected Omicron Covid-19 cases to be taken to NCID, no home recovery allowed

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 735.

The new infections comprised 1,050 cases in the community, 41 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 imported cases.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 267,150.

Read the full MOH press release here.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Ministry of Healthcovid-19coronavirus