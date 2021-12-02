1,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; weekly infection rate up slightly at 0.70

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 267,150.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,101 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 2), down from 1,324 on Wednesday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.4 per cent, down from 59.7 per cent on Wednesday, said the MOH in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.70, up from 0.67 on Wednesday.

This is the 20th day in a row that the growth rate is below one.

Nine people aged between 56 and 99 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 735.

The new infections comprised 1,050 cases in the community, 41 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 imported cases.

Read the full MOH press release here.