12 S’poreans in tourist van injured in four-vehicle accident in Johor

Malaysian police said the accident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday, southbound along the North-South Expressway.PHOTO: COMMUNITY RODA JOHOR/FACEBOOK
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 07:23 pm

Twelve Singaporeans were injured, one of them seriously, when the tourist van they were travelling in were involved in a four-vehicle pile-up in Johor, Malaysia.

Malaysian police said the accident took place at 5.15pm on Sunday, southbound along the North-South Expressway.

An express bus carrying 28 passengers collided with the tourist van as well as two sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Initial investigation by the police revealed that the bus was on its way to Johor Bahru from Melaka when the accident occurred.

“The bus was on the left lane of the expressway when it hit the tour van, which was in front of it.

“The van then rammed into the back of an SUV, which then collided into another SUV,” Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz told the Malaysian media.

He said the driver of the express bus was slightly injured in the collision. All his passengers were not injured.

“In addition, a total of 11 tourists from Singapore suffered minor injuries while another was seriously injured,” said Mr Raiz.

“The van driver did not suffer any injuries. However, the driver of one of the SUVs was also injured.”

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Services chief Mohd Fadli Ismail told Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian that his team helped to extricate four victims who were trapped in the van.

All the injured were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

The police are investigating the accident, and the bus driver was made to undergo a urine test to check his blood alcohol level.

In response to The Straits Times’ query, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is in contact with and assisting the affected Singaporeans and their families.

“A team from the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru travelled to the hospital to render consular assistance and support to the injured and their families.

“We wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery,” a MFA spokesman said.

