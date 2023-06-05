 120 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized, three arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

120 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized, three arrested

A total of 124 cartons and 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.PHOTO: ICA
Yong Li Xuan
Jun 05, 2023 07:05 pm

Three people were arrested after more than 120 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found on an Indonesian vessel and a nearby crane at Jurong Port.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it conducted a joint operation with the Police Coast Guard, Singapore Customs and Jurong Port on May 26.

Through the coastal surveillance system, crew members of the vessel were spotted “suspiciously” transferring boxes to the crane operator, ICA added.

A total of 124 cartons and 30 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized after they were found in a box in the Indonesian vessel, and five boxes in the crane.

A Singaporean crane operator and two Indonesian crew members were arrested.

The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations, ICA added.

The total amount of duties and GST recovered was $18,491 and the total penalty imposed was close to $28,000.
Singapore

Travellers caught not clearing duties and taxes at airport

Those with information on smuggling activities, or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg

 

SINGAPORE CUSTOMSICApolice