12,632 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, 1,375 patients in hospital

Saturday was the 11th day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped below one.

Daily Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore fell again, with 12,632 new cases and 1,375 people in hospital on Saturday (March 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is compared with the 15,345 infections and 1,396 people in hospital on Friday.

The number of new daily cases is also lower than last Saturday's, when MOH recorded 16,274 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.89 on Saturday.

This is the 11th consecutive day the weekly infection rate has dipped below one.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Ten deaths were reported on Saturday, down from 13 on Friday.

There were 37 patients in the intensive care unit and 160 required oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 10,347 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to be of low risk.

Another 2,173 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 112 new imported cases, of which 37 were detected through PCR tests and 75 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 929,735 Covid-19 cases and 1,139 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 69 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.