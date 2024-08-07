13 foreign maids, 14 errant employers arrested in MOM bust

Foreigners found guilty of undertaking employment without a valid work pass may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

13 migrant domestic workers allegedly worked as illegal household cleaners for other employers without valid work passes for the job.

Twenty seven people were arrested by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on July 30 in raids across 17 addresses for their suspected involvement in illegal employment and falsification of work pass applications.

Of the 27 nabbed, 13 were migrant domestic workers who allegedly worked as illegal household cleaners for other employers without valid work passes for the job, said MOM on Aug 7.

They also flouted work pass conditions by staying outside their employers’ residences.

The remaining 14 suspects were taken in for allegedly abetting the illegal employment of the 13 workers by applying for work passes for the migrants, then releasing them to find other work. This is tantamount to making false declarations in work pass applications.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under Singapore employment law, all employers and work pass applications must make accurate, complete and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes. Employers can only hire foreign employees with valid work passes.

Foreigners found guilty of undertaking employment without a valid work pass may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

If convicted, they may be barred from working in Singapore.

Errant employers found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. They will also have their work pass privileges suspended, and the work pass applicant may be prosecuted and prohibited from working in the country.

MOM has incorporated data analytics and post-approval checks into its processes to better detect suspicious work pass applications, said Mr Adrian Quek, divisional director of the foreign manpower management division.

He added: “Offenders have been taken to task for deliberately undermining our work pass controls. We will continue to step up our enforcement efforts and will not hesitate to take stern action against such offenders to ensure compliance with our employment laws.”

Members of the public can report illegal employment activities to MOM by ringing 6438 5122 or e-mailing mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg