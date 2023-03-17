13 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

Thirteen men have been arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following a series of police operations.

The men, aged between 19 and 26, were arrested during a week-long operation by the secret societies branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven Police Land Divisions, said the police in a statement on Friday. Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.

Over 150 people, as well as more than 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and food and beverage outlets were also checked during the raids between March 10 and 17.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of a secret society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police said they maintain their zero tolerance stance against any secret societies and unlawful activities that threaten public safety, adding that they will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations.

“Firm action will be taken against anyone who is found to be associated with secret societies and choose to flout the law,” said the police statement.

“Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of any unlawful activities, and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately,” it added.