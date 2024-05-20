$130k worth of cough syrup and medicines seized in Geylang condo raid

The seizure is one of the largest involving illegal medicine in five years.

Other assorted medicines that were seized included cough suppressants, armodafinil and sedatives.

The assortment of medicines found in the Geylang condominium unit.

In a two-day raid on May 13 and 14, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and police seized around 165 litres of cough syrup and over 57,000 units of assorted medicines, worth approximately $130,000.

The operation, one of the largest in five years, targeted a condominium unit in Geylang suspected of being a hub for the illegal manufacture and storage of these substances.

The raid aimed to disrupt the illicit supply chain of codeine cough syrup and other unapproved medicines. Authorities found a variety of drugs, including cough suppressants, armodafinil, and sedatives.

A man is currently assisting with investigations. The suspect was apprehended near his condo unit, which he allegedly used since December 2023 for his illegal activities.

Inside, officers found unsanitary conditions – measuring cups filled with cough syrup mixture were found next to the toilet bowl and on the sink, indicating the cough syrup was being concocted in the bathroom.

HSA confiscated 984 prescription-sized 90ml bottles, a 3.8-litre canister, and three 25-litre plastic buckets, all filled with cough syrup.

Tools like measuring cups and stirrers used in the manufacturing process were also seized.

Ms Annie Tan, director of HSA’s enforcement branch, said: “As long as there is demand, unscrupulous persons will continue to manufacture and sell cough syrup and medicines for quick gains without regard for human health.

"HSA will persist with our enforcement efforts and continue to work with the police and relevant agencies on targeted operations to disrupt the illegal sale and supply of such medicines to safeguard the public.”

HSA warned that anyone caught importing, manufacturing, or supplying illegal health products faces up to two years in jail and fines up to $50,000.

Public members aware of such activities are encouraged to make a report to HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485.