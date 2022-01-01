Singapore

131 people under investigation after inspection of 29 nightlife outlets

An unlicensed KTV outlet with private rooms was among the places raided by police.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Anjali Raguraman
Jan 01, 2022 02:49 pm

A total of 131 people are being investigated for various offences, including the breaching of safe distancing measures, after a two-day operation targeting licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The police said on Friday (Dec 31) that the men and women, aged between 16 and 44, were caught in the multi-agency enforcement operation involving 29 such outlets.

The operation, conducted on Dec 24 and 25, was led by the Tanglin Police Division and supported by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

One of the outlets found to have committed breaches under various laws was an unlicensed KTV concept outlet in Sophia Road, with six private rooms. Forty men and 12 women aged between 20 and 44 years old were found allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.

The police said a 22-year-old man, believed to be the outlet's operator, was arrested under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, and will also be investigated under the Public Entertainments Act.

All 52 people found in the outlet are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, the police added.

At another commercial unit in Sophia Road, 26 men and 29 women - aged between 16 and 37 - were allegedly found to be gathering. All 55 are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police.

Separately, 24 patrons in outlets at River Valley Road and Orchard Road "were purportedly found to be intermingling in the outlets, and are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures", added the police.

First-time offenders who contravene a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheong Chee Ming, said: " The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law."

Some of the 55 people at a private gathering raided by the police.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
