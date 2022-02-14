1,332 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, 9,082 new infections

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate is at 1.39.

A total of 1,332 patients in Singapore were hospitalised with Covid-19 on Monday (Feb 14), up from 1,272 people the day before.

This is the 10th day in a row that hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

There were 9,082 cases in total reported on Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly coronavirus update.

Of those, 8,927 were local cases, down from 9,195 reported on Sunday.

There were nine deaths on Monday, said MOH.

There were also 23 patients in intensive care unit (ICU)with a total of 147 requiring oxygen support, down from 162 on Sunday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Of the 8,927 local cases reported on Monday, 6,878 of them were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 2,049 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were also 155 new imported cases, with 128 detected through PCR tests and 27 through ART.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded 478,577 Covid-19 cases, and 906 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 64 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.