134 suspected drug offenders arrested, drugs worth $555,000 seized: CNB

An airsoft gun and pellets were also seized in the raids which covered areas such as Bukit Batok, Kallang and Sengkang.

In raids that took place across the island between Aug 15 and 26, 134 suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs with a street value of about $555,000, as well as an airsoft gun and pellets, were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The following drugs were seized during the operation: 3,730g of heroin, 866g of 'Ice', 5,240g of cannabis, 2g of ketamine, 21g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 51 'Ecstasy' tablets, 108 Erimin-5 tablets, 29 'Yaba' tablets, a bottle of methadone and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

According to the CNB, the areas covered in the raids include Bukit Batok, Kallang and Sengkang.

CNB officers arrested two Singaporean men, both aged 21, in the vicinity of Ghim Moh Road, following operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The arrests were made after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Parcel Post Section on Tuesday noticed anomalies upon scanning a parcel, which was found to contain 26g of cannabis concealed in a CD case, and the case was referred to the CNB.

One of the men was found to have 71g of cannabis on his person. An additional 120g of the drug and various drug paraphernalia were then seized from his residence.

An airsoft gun and pellets were found in his vehicle and have been referred to the police for further investigations.

In another raid on Tuesday morning, CNB officers targeted a residential unit in the vicinity of Chai Chee Avenue and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 58 and 59.

A small amount of heroin and a bottle of methadone were seized from the unit, along with drug paraphernalia.

CNB said that before their arrest, the men were believed to have thrown suspected controlled drugs out of the window. Three packets and straws containing about 13g of heroin were later recovered by CNB officers.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

According to CNB figures, heroin and cannabis were some of the more commonly abused drugs here, with methamphetamine, or ice, taking the top spot.

A total of 2,724 arrests were made last year, with the total amount of drugs seized having a street value of $18.16 million.