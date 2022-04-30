14 entertainment and nightlife outlets found to have breached rules, 2 given closure orders

A total of 23 people at the outlets have been issued with composition fines for not complying with safe management measures.

Fourteen entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have breached a raft of rules during enforcement checks on 406 public entertainment outlets between April 19 and April 26.

The police in a statement on Friday (April 29) said two of the outlets have been issued with closure orders for breach of safe management measures and are also liable for composition fines or prosecution for non-compliance.

These include failing to implement a system of checks to verify a customer's vaccination status before permitting entry and failing to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff.

The statement added that a total of 23 persons have been issued composition fines for non-compliance with safe management measures.

The checks were conducted by the police, together with Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Food Agency, Singapore Land Authority and Sentosa Development Corporation.

They were part of efforts to ensure a safe resumption of nightlife businesses in Singapore, the statement added.

The authorities are also investigating 27 persons, comprising operators, staff and patrons of these establishments, for various offences which allegedly includes providing public entertainment without a valid licence under the Public Entertainments Act 1958.

The outlet's operator also was allegedly found to have supplied liquor outside of the licensed premises. For the offences, the outlet has been served with a 30-day closure order and is liable for prosecution.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000, while the offence of supplying liquor outside of licensed premises carries a fine not exceeding $10,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, those found guilty may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.