14 more deaths and 2,470 new infections reported

Fourteen people aged between 56 and 95 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All except one unvaccinated case had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details.

The deaths take Singapore's toll to 421.

There were also 2,470 new infections reported yesterday. They comprised 2,189 cases in the community, 278 from migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 407 people above 60 years old.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.05, down from 1.12 on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 200,844.

MOH said there are currently 288 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 67 who are unstable and being closely monitored in intensive care units (ICU), and 62 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is at 67.1 per cent, down from 68.3 per cent from the day before.

With 11 new cases reported yesterday, the Institute of Mental Health cluster is now at 278 cases. Of these, 262 are patients and 16 are staff.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Acacia Home in Admiralty, which has 11 new cases, and Jamiyah Home for the Aged in Tampines, which has seven new cases.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Clementi and Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok added three new cases each, while Bukit Batok Home for the Aged added one case.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated. - THE STRAITS TIMES

