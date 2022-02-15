14 people infected with Covid-19 after Chinese New Year house visit

Ms Lin said that over the past week, her friends have been reporting the news of their positive test results in a chat group.

A group of friends who attended a Chinese New Year gathering have all tested positive of Covid-19 – despite each having had a negative test result before the visit.

Some of the host’s family members have also contracted the virus. Among the 14 people infected, the youngest is a 10-year-old while the oldest is in their 60s.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, one of the guests, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lin, said she and four others visited her friend's house on Feb 6, and stayed there from afternoon till dinnertime.

The 45-year-old said she didn't think too much about the risk of infection as everyone in the group had received their booster jabs and had negative ART results.

And because everyone had taken the necessary precautions, the host didn't ask for the guests to keep their masks on either.

Unfortunately, one of them tested positive for Covid-19 two days after the visit.

Subsequently, the rest of the group and some of the host's family members also tested positive.

"There's no one at fault here, nobody wanted this to happen. But I feel bad knowing that an elderly person caught the virus from this gathering," Ms Lin said.

Since Jan 31, Singapore has seen a total of 111,745 cases, and many people have reported health scares during the festive period.

Last week, a man took to social media to rant about a friend who turned up at a gathering despite being a close contact of a Covid-19 case. His friend only disclosed this while the group was eating.

On Feb 2, a woman had to rush her two-year-old daughter out of her cousin's home after she learnt that he had contracted the virus.