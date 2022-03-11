14-year-old among 236 people investigated for suspected involvement as scammers, money mules

They are believed to be involved in more than 787 cases of scams.

A 14-year-old is among 236 people being investigated for suspected involvement as scammers and money mules.

They are believed to be involved in more than 787 cases of scams - comprising mainly Internet love, e-commerce, business e-mail impersonation, impersonation as Chinese or government officials, as well as investment, job and loan types, where victims lost more than $5.1 million.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation between Feb 25 and Thursday (March 10) this year to uncover 158 men and 78 women, aged between 14 and 72, said the police on Friday (March 11).

The 236 suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, added the police.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, the police are reminding the public to always reject requests by other people to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if their accounts or lines are linked to crimes.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $125,000.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at this website.