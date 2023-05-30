 14 Zika cases detected in May, after just a single case in first four months of 2023, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

14 Zika cases detected in May, after just a single case in first four months of 2023

14 Zika cases detected in May, after just a single case in first four months of 2023
Zika is a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which can also carry dengue and chikungunya viruses.PHOTO: ST FILE
Isabelle Liew
May 30, 2023 10:49 pm

The number of Zika cases found in Singapore in 2023 has shot up to 15 after 14 cases were detected in May alone. The only other case in 2023 emerged in late April.

The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website on Tuesday showed that two cases were reported in the week of May 7 to May 13.

This rose to five cases in each of the following two weeks. Two more cases were confirmed on Monday.

A cluster in the Kovan area had grown from four cases on May 19 to 11 cases on Tuesday, accounting for most of the new cases.

Zika is a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which can also carry dengue and chikungunya viruses.

Those infected with the Zika virus may experience symptoms such as fever, rash and joint pain within three to 14 days of being bitten. Most Zika patients, however, do not develop symptoms.

Zika is a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which can also carry dengue and chikungunya viruses.
Singapore

2 more Zika cases reported, Kovan cluster grows to 4

Related Stories

3 Zika cases detected in Kovan; doctors urged to test patients for the virus

First Zika case reported in Singapore since 2020 amid surge in dengue cases

Two new local Zika cases at Glasgow Road

In 2022, two Zika cases were detected in Singapore after a lull since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health and NEA announced there was a cluster in Kovan on May 12, and advised residents, especially pregnant women, to monitor their health and seek medical attention if unwell with Zika symptoms.

Zika can cause unborn babies of pregnant women to be born with very small heads and undeveloped brains, a condition known as microcephaly.

The authorities have told doctors to be vigilant and to test for Zika among patients with clinically compatible symptoms, especially among people living or working in the Kovan area.

More On This Topic
2 more Zika cases reported in Singapore; Kovan cluster grows to 4
New research centre to aid in battle against dengue, Zika

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Zika VirusNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCYmosquito

Isabelle Liew

Read articles by Isabelle Liew