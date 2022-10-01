14.5km of new cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh

Some 7km of the paths are located in Ang Mo Kio, nearly 4km in Bishan, and about 3.5km in Toa Payoh (above).

Residents of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh can now use 14.5km of newly completed cycling paths in their estates.

These cycling paths are the latest addition under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Islandwide Cycling Network programme, which aims to expand Singapore's cycling paths to a total of around 1,300km by 2030, LTA said on Saturday.

At least 25km of additional cycling paths and park connectors are slated to be added across the three estates by 2026.

When fully completed, the cycling network in Ang Mo Kio will span some 27km and provide residents with better first-and-last-mile connectivity to Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations, LTA said.

Ang Mo Kio residents will also be better connected to Bishan with the new cycling paths offering improved accessibility to Bishan MRT station as well as the existing Kallang Park Connector, which leads towards the Kallang Riverside Park.

A remaining 3.7km of cycling paths, out of a total of 7.7km planned for Bishan Town, are expected to be completed in 2023.

Toa Payoh residents can look forward to greater connectivity between the town's two MRT stations, Toa Payoh and Braddell, when the remaining 5.5km is completed in 2023.

On Saturday, the newly completed cycling paths were opened by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

"With these developments, all of us can do our part to reduce our carbon footprint, and at the same time, improve our own health through walking and cycling as a way of life," Dr Ng said.

He flagged off a ride by cycling interest groups from the three estates.

Joining the cyclists on a ride along the newly completed cycling paths was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

Speaking to the media later, Mr Baey said that besides offering better intratown and intertown connectivity, these infrastructure improvements would also provide a safer environment to those using the cycling paths.

"With public education, enforcement and community engagement, people do see that it is safer to use these spaces," he said.

"This is supported by our statistics which show that active mobility related accidents or fire incidents have come down by about 50 per cent. Based on a survey by LTA, people also feel that it is safer due to the regulations and the enforcement."

Mr Baey called for the public to play their part in contributing towards a more gracious and sharing culture among active mobility users.