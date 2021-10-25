15 die from complications linked to Covid; 3,383 new cases

Fifteen more people between the ages of 58 and 100 have died of complications linked to Covid-19. Eight of them were unvaccinated against the virus, one was partially vaccinated while six were vaccinated.

All were Singaporeans, eight of whom were men, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This takes Singapore's death toll to 315.

MOH said in its daily virus update that all had various underlying medical conditions, with no further details given.

Yesterday was the 35th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,383 new infections in total, comprising 2,708 new cases in the community, 667 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The community cases included 428 seniors above 60 years of age.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 172,644.

As at yesterday, there were 17,862 patients in home recovery, 4,817 in community care facilities, and 961 in Covid-19 treatment facilities. There were 1,738 patients in hospital.

MOH added that 278 people required oxygen supplementation in the general ward.

UNSTABLE

The number of patients in the intensive care units continued to rise, with six more added yesterday. This brings the number who are unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care to 97.

Another 58 are critically ill and intubated in the intensive care units.

In an update on large clusters that MOH is monitoring, new cases were added to five large clusters - four aged and welfare homes, and one pre-school.

At AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio, 10 new cases were detected, bringing its total to 70. Of these, 69 are residents and one is a staff member.

Six new cases were added for a total of 66 among staff and residents at assisted living facility Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok.

There were also 10 cases in total added to the clusters at PCF Sparkletots @ Zhenghua, Bukit Batok Home for the Aged, and MWS Christalite Methodist Home. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

3383 New cases

315 Deaths

3375 In community, dormitories

1738 In hospitals

8 Imported

172644 Total cases