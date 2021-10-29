15 more seniors die as Singapore reports 3,432 new Covid-19 cases

Fifteen people aged 62 to 98 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily virus update. It gave no further details.

The deaths take Singapore's toll to 364.

Yesterday marks the 39th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported here.

There were 3,432 new infections yesterday, said MOH. This was 1,892 cases lower than Wednesday, when the Republic saw a record 5,324 cases.

Yesterday's cases comprised 3,171 cases in the community, 252 from migrant worker dormitories and nine imported cases.

The community cases included 545 seniors above 60 years old. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 187,851.

MOH said there are currently 294 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 75 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in intensive care units (ICU), and 61 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

Of the 360 ICU beds, 136 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 126 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 98 beds are empty.

CLUSTERS

In an update on large clusters being monitored, MOH said four more cases have been detected in a cluster linked to the Institute of Mental Health, which now has 158 cases. Of these, 12 are staff members while the rest are patients.

The cluster was first reported on Monday.

The other clusters under close monitoring are PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85, Maple Bear Loyang, AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok Home for the Aged and United Medical Centre - Toa Payoh.

MOH said as at yesterday, there were 20,202 patients in home recovery while 4,581 were in community care facilities.

Another 942 were in Covid-19 treatment facilities, while 1,732 were warded in hospital, mostly for observation, MOH added. - THE STRAITS TIMES

