1,606 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in S'pore; 13,623 new cases reported

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.62, inching up from 1.59 the day before.

There were a total of 1,606 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Monday (Feb 21), up from the 1,523 on Sunday, according to data published on the Ministry of Health website.

With the latest update, hospitalisation numbers have exceeded the 1,000 mark for 17 days in a row.

There were 44 cases in the intensive care unit, up from 39 on Sunday. A total of 198 patients required oxygen support.

All in, a total of 13,623 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, down from the 15,283 recorded the day before.

Seven deaths were reported on Monday as well.

Of the local cases, 11,519 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 1,957 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 147 new imported cases, with 99 detected through PCR tests and 48 through ART.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded a total of 596,261 Covid-19 cases, with 952 deaths.

About 91 per cent of the eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 66 per cent has received the vaccine booster shot.