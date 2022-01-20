 169 cartons of bak kwa from Malaysia seized; public warned to buy only from approved overseas sources, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

169 cartons of bak kwa from Malaysia seized; public warned to buy only from approved overseas sources
The illegal cartons of bak kwa were seized at land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia.PHOTO: ICA
Syarafana Shafeeq
Jan 20, 2022 11:14 pm

Members of the public have been warned to check if they are buying bak kwa, or sweet meat jerky, from approved overseas sources for Chinese New Year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 20), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority have so far foiled attempts to illegally import 169 cartons and 11 packets of unapproved assorted bak kwa, and three cartons of pork floss, from Malaysia.

All were seized at land checkpoints between the two countries.

There are currently no outlets in Malaysia approved to export bak kwa and pork floss into Singapore.

Meat and meat products such as bak kwa and pork floss can be imported only from approved sources, even for personal consumption.

The SFA said: "Illegally imported food products are from unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk.

"Consumers are advised to purchase from established retailers. When in doubt, ask for more information from the supplier about the source before purchase."

Those who import meat products illegally can be fined up to $50,000, and/or be jailed for up to two years. For a subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $100,000 and/or be jailed for up to three years.

 

