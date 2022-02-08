$16m prize for annual Toto Hong Bao draw on Feb 11 possibly biggest in history

People queueing at the Singapore Pools outlet located in the 7-Eleven store at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5 on Feb 8, 2022.

The annual Toto Hong Bao draw by Singapore Pools this year, scheduled for Friday (Feb 11), will offer a prize of S$16 million. It is possibly the biggest amount in history.

The draw will be conducted at 9.30pm on Friday.

The sum snowballed to S$16 million after there was no winner for the Group 1 prize $1,568,402 in the draw last Thursday (Feb 3), and no one bagged Monday's (Feb 7) Group 1 prize of S$4,024,761.

According to the Singapore Pools' website, the amount is the highest since 2000. The jackpot for the Toto Hong Bao draw last year was $8 million.

Singapore Pools will be extending the operating hours of its outlets on Friday, with the main branch open from 8am to 9pm, while the other branches will operate from 8.30am to 9pm.

Singapore Pools' authorised retailers will operate from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday (Feb 9) and Thursday (Feb 10) and from 8am to 9pm on Friday.

Punters are advised to check the operating hours at the Singapore Pools' website as operating hours may differ across the outlets.