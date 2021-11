1,782 new cases; weekly infection growth rate up slightly at 0.83

There were 1,782 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, up from 1,461 on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.83, slightly up from 0.79 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

The infection growth rate has been below one for 11 consecutive days. The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 55.2 per cent yesterday, up from 53.5 per cent on Monday.

There were five people aged between 62 and 92 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, the ministry said.

All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 672.

The new infections yesterday comprised 1,754 cases in the community, 21 from migrant worker dormitories and seven imported cases.

Of the community cases, 326 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 64 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICUs, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among the clusters under close monitoring is Banyan Home at Pelangi Village, where one new case was detected, bringing the case count at the home to 109.

Econ Healthcare Nursing Home in Chai Chee had seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 35.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1,782 New cases

672 Total deaths

1,775 In community, dormitories

1,389 In hospitals

7 Imported

255,431 Total cases