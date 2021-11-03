183 people facing police probe after raids on 70 nightlife outlets

In one case, police conducted an operation on Oct 2 targeting an unlicensed KTV outlet operating within a shophouse unit located along Syed Alwi Road.

SINGAPORE - A total of 183 people are being investigated by the police following islandwide checks on 70 entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 3) that the checks took place between Sept 13 and Oct 23.

Fifteen public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have flouted Covid-19 measures, breached regulations under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, and broke other laws.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.

In one case, police conducted an operation on Oct 2 targeting an unlicensed KTV outlet operating within a shophouse unit located along Syed Alwi Road in Jalan Besar.

Eight men and one woman, aged between 18 and 33, were inside the unit. They are assisting with investigations for breaching Covid-19 measures.

The unit had private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and microphones.

Bottles of liquor were found in the private rooms, allegedly supplied to patrons of the outlet.

A 21-year-old man, believed to be the operator, was in the unit. He was found in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-taking paraphernalia.

He, along with a man and a woman, aged between 18 and 21, were arrested.

In a second incident on Oct 4, police checked a building along Upper Paya Lebar Road after receiving a call about a large gathering there.

A 28-year-old man is accused of operating a common gaming house in a unit within the building. He was helped by another 28-year-old man.

Ten men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, were allegedly playing poker and pool.

There was also a private room furnished with a karaoke system, gaming consoles, speakers and microphones, allegedly used for public entertainment.

All 15 people were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and are also being investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules.

A 25-year-old man, who was not there during the police raid, is being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and for the provision of public entertainment without a licence under the Public Entertainments Act.

It was not stated how the 25-year-old man is connected to the incident.

A third incident on Oct 23 involved an unlicensed KTV outlet along Tagore Lane near Upper Thomson Road.

The police found 39 men and 16 women, aged between 18 and 45, in the unit. They will all be investigated for flouting safe distancing measures.

The unit was equipped with karaoke systems, televisions, speakers and flashing lights. Bottles of liquor were also found in the unit.

Two of the men, aged 31 and 35, believed to be the operators of the outlet, were arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

For breaching Covid-19 safe distancing rules, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.