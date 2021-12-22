19 people investigated for illegal gambling activities and unlawful employment

Nineteen people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and unlawful employment after two police operations this month.

In a raid in Yishun Avenue 5 on Dec 4, the police found two men, aged 77 and 78, who were allegedly bookmakers, as well as four other men, aged between 56 and 88, who placed bets with them. All six are being investigated.

Cash amounting to more than $1,400, a mobile phone and betting equipment were also seized.

On Dec 15, the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau conducted a joint enforcement operation at Toh Crescent in Loyang, where they found 21 people allegedly mingling in a residential unit.

A poker table, pool table and karaoke system were also found. On top of gambling, one woman allegedly provided companionship for a fee.

Nine men and four women, aged between 17 and 35, were arrested for gambling-related offences and offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Gambling equipment was seized.

Bookmakers may be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years, while those who place bets with a bookie can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

For running an illegal gambling house, a person may be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and jailed for up to three years. Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Foreigners who work here without a valid work pass face a fine of up to $20,000, up to two years' jail, or both. Employers of illegal foreign workers can be fined between $5,000 and $30,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

All 21 people found in the Toh Crescent unit are being investigated for Covid-19 offences, and face up to six months' jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both if found guilty.

The police said tough enforcement actions will be taken against criminal and illicit activities. They advised the public to take safe distancing measures seriously.