19-year-old motorcyclist who died after Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient

Mr Fairuz Roslan was about a week shy of turning 20 when his motorcycle collided with a taxi early on Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF), who died on Friday from injuries sustained in the crash, was a good-tempered and obedient son, one relative told The Straits Times.

“He was a very obedient boy and he never raised his voice,” said Mr Fairuz’s cousin, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lynnkecik.

The 52-year-old said the family had been planning to celebrate his birthday on April 14.

Mr Fairuz was on his way home on Thursday after sahur, the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims during the fasting month of Ramadan, with friends. The accident, which happened along Jurong West Avenue 1 near his home, took place while the taxi had allegedly been making an illegal U-turn.

The younger of two sons, Mr Fairuz was very close to his brother, who is two years older.

“They were very attached,” said Ms Lynnkecik. “His brother kept crying yesterday (until) he nearly fainted. Even today, he keeps looking at his photos.”

She added that when Mr Fairuz was in school, he would work part-time as a delivery rider to supplement the family’s income. He also had plans to further his studies after his national service.

“He was still young and had a lot of dreams but now, he cannot accomplish them,” said Ms Lynnkecik.

She added that the family hopes the driver involved in the accident will be more careful in future and prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

Mr Fairuz was an NSF with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and was off-duty at the time of the accident.

In response to queries on Friday, SCDF said he served at a corporate services hub that provides logistical support to units in the west of Singapore.

SCDF added that it is providing assistance and support to the family.

The police have said that a 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, and that investigations are ongoing.