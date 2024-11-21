$1m art fund launched to empower youth with disabilities

Mr Gary Chong (left) and Mr Leong Si Jun (right), best friends and passionate artists, proudly display their latest creations.

(Second from left) Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo; Mr Kiat Lim, Shaping Hearts patron; and Dr Deibby Mamahit at the launch of the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Award.

Mr Desmond Choo and Mr Kiat Lim having a discussion with Mr Chong and Mr Leong about their artworks.

Mr Leong Si Jun, 20, was born with Down syndrome, but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his artistic passion.

He's been painting for a decade, finding joy in each piece, particularly those depicting nature.

Mr Gary Chong, 27, who has an intellectual disability, initially showed little interest in art.

That changed in 2022 when he attended a class taught by Mr Leong's mentor, Nancy. After completing his first artwork, Mr Chong was hooked.

He excitedly told his mother, Ms Elise Ng, that he wanted to continue.

For five years, Mr Leong and Mr Chong have shared a close friendship, united by their love of art and unfazed by their disabilities.

Ms Ng, 52, supports their bond: “I’m happy to see them both doing art and helping each other. Most importantly, they’re very happy creating art together.”

However, the cost of art therapy and programs is high. Ms Ng will apply on Mr Chong’s behalf for the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Award (KLSHA).

Launched Nov 20 at the North East Community Development Council (CDC) in Our Tampines Hub, the award was established by Mr Kiat Lim, who donated $1 million over five years. Mr Lim, son of tycoon Mr Peter Lim, is executive vice-chairman of Thomson Medical Group and chairman of RSP Architects.

Previously the North East HeARTS Award (introduced April 2024), it was renamed following Mr Lim’s donation — the largest individual contribution ever made to the award.

The KLSHA supports youths and children with disabilities pursuing artistic interests and developing essential life skills. These disabilities can include mental or physical impairments such as Down syndrome, autism, deafness, and visual impairment.

“Art speaks a universal language transcending barriers and fostering connection,” Lim said.

“Through the KLSHA, we empower children with disabilities to express themselves, achieve personal growth, and build meaningful community ties through their art.”

The award is part of Shaping Hearts, an inclusive art festival featuring an exhibition of artwork by artists with disabilities, available for public purchase.

Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor of the North East District, commended Lim’s generosity: “The KLSHA furthers our mission to break down barriers and ensure persons with disabilities have equal access to pursue their artistic passions, regardless of their financial background.”

The original HeARTS Award offered 20 bursaries and 10 scholarships. With Mr Lim’s support, the KLSHA will offer 10 scholarships and 100 bursaries annually (up to 110 recipients).

The award retains its two categories — Encouraging and Shining Awards — both open to children and youth over seven.

The Encouraging Award is for applicants using art for self-expression and personal development. The Shining Award is for those with advanced skills seeking professional development.

The KLSHA introduces a new award for children under seven — the Budding Award. It emphasises early intervention, providing a platform for young children with disabilities to nurture their artistic talents and foster personal growth.

Budding Award recipients receive an annual grant of $1,000; Encouraging Award recipients receive $2,000; and Shining Award recipients receive $5,000.

Mr Chong is applying for the Encouraging Award, which Ms Ng believes will be beneficial: “This award would really help with the cost of Gary’s art classes.”

Applications are open to Singapore citizens or permanent residents who are Shaping Hearts participants or North East District residents.

The Encouraging and Budding Awards are available to families with a gross per capita income of $1,500 or less; the Shining Award has no income restrictions. The application deadline is Jan 31, 2025.

“I’m glad to see Gary expressing himself through art, and I hope he keeps enjoying it,” Ng added.