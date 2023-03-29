2 batches of brown rice powder recalled over high levels of cancer-causing toxin and arsenic

Samples of Brown Rice Si Shen powder were discovered to contain aflatoxin B1 and arsenic exceeding permitted levels.

Two batches of a rice powder product have been recalled after high levels of a cancer-causing toxin and metal were detected, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday.

Samples of Brown Rice Si Shen powder by traditional Chinese medicine retailer Eu Yan Sang were discovered to contain aflatoxin B1 and arsenic exceeding permitted levels.

The SFA has directed Eu Yan Sang to recall two batches that expire on May 13, 2024 and May 17, 2024.

Besides causing cancer, long-term consumption of aflatoxins can also cause liver damage, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, said the SFA.

The toxin can occur in foods as a result of fungal contamination during the harvesting process under warm and humid conditions.

Arsenic, a heavy metal, can be found naturally in the environment, and long-term intake can cause cancer and skin changes, added the SFA.

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised not to let their children eat it.

“Those (parents) whose children have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their children’s health should seek medical advice,” said the SFA.

It added that consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.