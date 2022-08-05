2 Haagen-Dazs products recalled due to presence of pesticide

The SFA is recalling Haagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream and Belgian Chocolate ice cream due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

Two products of popular ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs are being recalled because of the presence of ethylene oxide, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Aug 5).

These are the 100ml version of the brand's Belgian Chocolate ice cream, which expires on June 8, 2023, and the 473ml version of its Cookies & Cream ice cream, which expires on May 27 next year. Both are imported from France.

The recall comes after both flavours were recalled by the European Commission Food Alerts' Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed for the presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food.

SFA said: "Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

"Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible."

The agency advised consumers who bought the affected products to seek medical advice if they have eaten the products and have health concerns.

Last month, two Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products imported from France with best-before dates between July 4 this year and July 21 next year were recalled for containing ethylene oxide as well. The affected products were the pint and Classic Collection Mini Cups versions of the ice-cream.