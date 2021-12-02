2 imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore test preliminarily positive for Omicron variant

Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Dec 1, and had not interacted in the community. PHOTO: ST

Two imported Covid-19 cases have preliminarily tested positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday (Dec 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, and had not interacted in the community.

"There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases," said MOH.

The ministry added that both cases are currently recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They are fully vaccinated, and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.

Both cases arrived from Johannesburg on board a Singapore Airlines flight on Wednesday.

They had undergone a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, and were immediately conveyed to a Stay-Home Notice dedicated facility to be isolated while awaiting their test results.

Upon confirmation of Covid-19 infection, they were sent to NCID.