2 lonely men found dead in Bukit Merah block within 2 months

Residents of Block 79, Indus Road, placed offerings in front of the ninth floor unit where a 51-year-old man's body was found.

It is a growing fear among the elderly in Singapore - dying alone and having your body lay unmissed and unnoticed until neighbors complain about the smell. But it can happen to younger people too.

Within two months, two men's bodies, one 41 and the other 51, were discovered in separate incidents at Block 79, Indus Road, in Bukit Merah.

They were found only when neighbours noticed a foul stench emanating from their flats.

The first body was identified to be a Malay man who lived on the 14th floor. He was found on May 5, approximately four days after his death, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to Shin Min, a resident living on the same floor said the man had asthma but he was unaware of his cause of death.

On June 2, neighbours once again smelled a foul stink along the corridor. This time, the deceased was a 51-year-old Chinese man who lived on the ninth floor, reported the Chinese daily.

A teenaged boy who lives in the unit opposite the dead man said: "When the police opened the door (of the deceased's home), the stench came in.

"I couldn't sleep that night, and I didn't have the energy for football training the next day."

The 16-year-old also recalled that he had heard the man tell his father that he had a heart problem.

The smell of the decomposing body disturbed others in the block too.

A 63-year-old resident surnamed Wang, who lives on the same floor, told Shin Min that he smelled a strange smell on May 31. And when it grew more pungent, he suspected it originated from the neighbouring unit.

Residents called the police on June 2 when the smell was not gone.

The police found that the Chinese man had been dead for several days.

"Although they removed the remains, the smell is still very strong. Especially when the wind blows, the putrid smell is unbearable," Mr Wang said.

"I have to spray it with disinfectant several times a day, but the smell is still there."

The residents interviewed on June 8 said that the smell on the 14th floor had dissipated. There was no peculiar smell in the corridor on the ninth floor, but the rotten smell still lingered in the stairwell on the 10th floor.

In an interview with Shin Min, Mr Rahman Razali, 41, owner of cleaning company DDQ Services, said that trauma cleaning can only begin after the authorities had concluded their investigations and removed the body.

Trauma cleaners typically respond after events such as accidents, unattended deaths, violent crimes and suicides to devise a plan to safely remove bodily fluids, blood and other potentially infectious materials from the property.

They can only enter the residence to clean with the permission of the deceased's family.

"Even the Housing Development Board can't hire us to clean up the flats, unless the family members, relatives, friends and colleagues of the deceased can't be found," he explained.

Mr Rahman also said that sometimes families are unwilling to pay extra to clean up the deceased's home.

"I have encountered family members who asked us to clean up the house six months after the deceased died, maybe (they wanted) to sell or rent the house."