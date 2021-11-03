2 men arrested for allegedly attacking bus driver after he told them to wear their masks properly

The two, aged 61 and 70, were on board a bus in Loyang Avenue on Tuesday morning and got angry when the driver told them to wear their masks properly, police said.

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking a bus driver on board a bus after he told them to put their masks on properly, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 3).

The two men, aged 61 and 70, were on board the bus in Loyang Avenue around 10.50am on Tuesday. They got angry when the driver told them to wear their masks properly. The police did not elaborate on how the driver was allegedly assaulted.

The two were identified and arrested by officers from the Bedok Police Division on the same day.

The men are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday and can face a maximum punishment of 10 years' jail with a fine for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

Those who flout Covid-19 regulations can be fined a maximum of $10,000 and jailed for up to six months.