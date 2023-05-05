2 men investigated for fighting with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint

In a video on social media, two men are seen exchanging blows with their helmets near the motorcycle lanes.

Two men aged 32 and 47 are being investigated for affray after allegedly fighting with each other using motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The police said in a statement on Friday that the men were detained on May 3 when they were entering Singapore, adding that Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers assisted in establishing their identities.

A police report was lodged over the incident that same day at 12.05am, pointing to a video of two men in a fight. The incident is believed to have taken place on April 28, the police said.

In the 21-second video posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on April 29, two men are seen exchanging blows with their helmets near the motorcycle lanes.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the fight stemmed from queue-cutting along the viaduct leading to the departure motorcycle zone at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Both men allegedly pushed their motorcycles against each other before getting off their vehicles and fighting with their helmets, the police said.

Those convicted of affray may be jailed up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.