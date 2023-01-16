2 men on motorcycle injured after collision with car near NTU entrance

The motorcyclist was making a right turn towards PIE and collided with a car driving straight on Pioneer Road North, exiting NTU.

Two men were injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car near the Pioneer North entrance to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist and his 39-year-old pillion rider were taken to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Pioneer Road North towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

Both men were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Sunday, appeared to show the motorcyclist making a right turn towards PIE and colliding with a car driving straight on Pioneer Road North, exiting NTU.

Vehicles make discretionary right turns from Pioneer Road North to merge with traffic on the PIE. No red-amber-green turning signals are installed at that junction.

Several netizens on social media commented that this traffic junction is dangerous.

The police are investigating the case.

On Jan 12, 2017, a woman in her 40s was killed after a private bus ran into her bicycle and several other vehicles near the same traffic junction, near the Pioneer Road North exit to PIE.

The woman was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and a man in his 60s was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.