2 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Balestier Rd

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a taxi and three cars in Balestier Road on May 28.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.10am. The vehicles were heading towards Lavender Street when the accident happened.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident happened near the junction of Balestier Road and Martaban Road.

A 54-year-old male taxi driver and a 35-year-old male car driver were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A photo sent to Shin Min Daily News shows a black sedan which has crash into the driver’s side of a brown taxi that was in the middle of three-lane road.

A white car is seen behind the two vehicles.

Two medical personnel appear to be helping the driver of the black sedan, while two men in red and dark blue shirts stand beside him.

At least one ambulance can be seen at the scene. Part of the road divider is also damaged.