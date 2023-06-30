 2 Vegetalk products recalled after undeclared gluten detected, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 Vegetalk products recalled after undeclared gluten detected

The affected batch of Vegetalk Vegetarian Golden Roast Duck will expire on July 15, 2024.PHOTO: SFA
The affected batch of Vegetalk Pure Vegetarian Mutton Rendang Curry will expire on March 15, 2024.PHOTO: SFA
Jun 30, 2023 04:25 pm

The authorities are recalling Vegetalk’s Pure Vegetarian Mutton Rendang Curry and Vegetarian Golden Roast Duck after undeclared gluten was detected in the food items from Malaysia.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer, Vegetalk Food Supplies, to recall the two products and label them to declare the presence of gluten.

The affected batch of Vegetalk Pure Vegetarian Mutton Rendang Curry will expire on March 15, 2024, while that of Vegetalk Vegetarian Golden Roast Duck will expire on July 15, 2024. The recalls are under way.

Allergens in food can affect people who are sensitive to it. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains. While it does not affect most consumers, it may affect those who are intolerant of or allergic to it when consumed.

Consumers who have bought the implicated products and who are allergic to or intolerant of gluten are advised not to eat them. Those who have already consumed the products should seek medical advice if they are concerned about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiry.

 

