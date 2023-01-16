2018 silat world champion Sheik Ferdous faces drink driving charge

Sheik Ferdous allegedly had at least 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving on Nov 27, 2022.

Pencak silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau’ddin, who has represented Singapore multiple times in the sport and won numerous medals, is facing a drink driving charge.

According to court documents, he allegedly had at least 93 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road at about 2.30am on Nov 27, 2022.

The limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The ActiveSG website states that pencak silat is an ancient martial art from the Malay Archipelago and Indonesian islands.

Among his many achievements, Sheik Ferdous, 26, won a gold at the 2018 World Pencak Silat Championship and a silver at the 2021 SEA Games.

He is also one of the sons of the Singapore Silat Federation’s chief executive, Dr Sheik Alau’ddin Yacoob Marican.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the federation said it is not involved in the personal lives of its national athletes or their engagement with external parties.

The federation’s spokesman added: “However, with this court charge, (we) will stand behind Sheik Ferdous in providing any emotional and mental support that he may need.”

His case has been adjourned to Feb 14.

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.