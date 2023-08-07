2024 school year to begin from Jan 2, with staggered starts for primary schools, kindergartens

Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 pupils will report to school on Jan 3.

Primary 1, Kindergarten 1 and secondary school students in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools will kick off the new school year on Jan 2, 2024.

Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 pupils, meanwhile, will report to school on Jan 3, MOE said on Monday in a release outlining the school terms and holidays for 2024.

This staggered arrangement was first rolled out in 2021 to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has continued since, to help ease younger pupils into their new school environment on their first day of school.

As for junior college and Millennia Institute students (MI) in their first year, school will start on Feb 2. JC 2 and MI students in their second and third year will begin the school year on Jan 8.

The last day of school for most MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary school students will be Nov 15. Schools that will be used as venues for O-level written examinations will end the year earlier, on Oct 25.

School for JC 1 and MI students in their first and second year will end on Nov 22.

School holidays include Youth Day (July 1) and Teachers’ Day (Aug 30). MOE kindergartens and primary school pupils will celebrate Children’s Day on Oct 4.

Pupils will also get a day off on the fourth day of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 13.

The school terms and holidays for 2024 are listed on the MOE website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/calendar.